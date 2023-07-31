Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.01. 13,645,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,124,564. The company has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

