Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

PFE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,054,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411,848. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.