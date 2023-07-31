Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 990,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,382 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

PFE stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $36.02. 19,470,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,161,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

