Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.1296 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 63,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

