Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$226.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.96 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.05 EPS.

PRFT stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,726. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.25.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,342.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

