Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$226.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.96 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Scotiabank cut Perficient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Perficient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Price Performance

PRFT stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.49. 1,450,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,726. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. Research analysts predict that Perficient will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Perficient by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perficient by 18.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.