PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.5 %

PEP stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,686,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,912. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.26.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.