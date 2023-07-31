Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion. Pentair also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.79.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,269,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

