Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

CSR stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $929.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.39%.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In other Centerspace news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,730.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

