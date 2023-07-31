Pensionfund Sabic Buys 7,200 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $55,826,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $21,037,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 579,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after buying an additional 262,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 255,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NHI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 127,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.08%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

