Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,965. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -620.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.