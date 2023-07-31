Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 35,000 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.78. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

