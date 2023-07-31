Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,775,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $309.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.48.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

