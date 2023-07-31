Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 39.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $201,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

SYK traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $283.41. 1,516,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,583. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

