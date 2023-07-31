Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Invests $541,000 in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 126,018 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
