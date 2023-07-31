Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $695,366. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $492.87. The stock had a trading volume of 208,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,129. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

