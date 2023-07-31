Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.85. 442,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,827. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $130.68 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.49.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

