Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

