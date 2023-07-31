Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after acquiring an additional 407,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,269,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $872,709,000 after acquiring an additional 175,043 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TGT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,864. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.11.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.79.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.