Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,569,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.77. The stock had a trading volume of 713,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,090. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.23 and its 200-day moving average is $233.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.44.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,201,775. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

