Patron Partners LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,883.85.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $13.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,998.61. The stock had a trading volume of 130,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,373. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,017.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,715.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,598.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

