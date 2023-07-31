Patron Partners LLC Sells 51 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,524,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded up $4.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.40. 504,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.66.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

