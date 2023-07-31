Patron Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.04. 574,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,248. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.59.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.