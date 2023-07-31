Patron Partners LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.60. 548,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,005. The company has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.04.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

