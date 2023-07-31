Patron Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patron Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $332.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $334.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.