Patron Partners LLC Acquires 1,974 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 384,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 345,742 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 784,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after buying an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736,315 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

