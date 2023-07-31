Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,989,000 after purchasing an additional 545,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

SCHW traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $65.75. 1,408,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,628,146. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

