Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 85 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $378.63. The company had a trading volume of 170,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,020. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $394.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

