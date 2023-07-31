Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.37. 55,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,893. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.