Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 55 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Humana were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

HUM stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $454.10. 139,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.16. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

