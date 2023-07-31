Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,084. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

