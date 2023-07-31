Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

LRGF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,732. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.