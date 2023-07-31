Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,345,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

MMP traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 83,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,479. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

