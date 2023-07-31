Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after acquiring an additional 323,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,462 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE PG remained flat at $156.41 during midday trading on Monday. 1,208,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,227. The stock has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $147.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.
PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
