Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $208.39. The stock had a trading volume of 69,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average is $193.40. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.