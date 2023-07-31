Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Update

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $409.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Get Free Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

