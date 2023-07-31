Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,704.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 126,865 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.04. The company had a trading volume of 331,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $97.60 and a one year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

