Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 244,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,285. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.