Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.98. 755,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.06. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,720 shares of company stock worth $30,159,487 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

