Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $265,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Electric Price Performance

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.76. 2,250,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

