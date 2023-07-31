Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.75

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 180140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Panasonic Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Panasonic
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.