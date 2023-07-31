Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.75

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 180140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Panasonic last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

