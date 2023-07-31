PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Update

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of PageGroup stock remained flat at $5.12 during trading hours on Friday. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

