PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Update

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
PageGroup Price Performance
Shares of PageGroup stock remained flat at $5.12 during trading hours on Friday. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.
About PageGroup
