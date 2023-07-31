Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,223 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $43,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,250 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.