Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.75.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.88. 55,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,430. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

