Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-$2.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.89 billion-$13.89 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Otsuka from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Otsuka stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.27. 22,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.