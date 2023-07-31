Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,178,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 495,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

