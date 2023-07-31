Orchid Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $48.61 million and $1.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05039756 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,079,093.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

