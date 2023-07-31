Orbler Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Orbler has a market cap of $116.21 million and $501,365.65 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

