Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

