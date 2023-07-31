Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

