Oppenheimer Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $43.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.64.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 27,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,282. The stock has a market cap of $865.74 million, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

